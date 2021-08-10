Cancel
Utah Utes just barely out of Top 25 in first coaches poll, BYU Cougars also getting votes

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the 2021 college football season was released on Tuesday, and the Utah Utes just barely missed being in the Top 25. The Utes are atop the list of “others receiving votes,” essentially ranking them 26th in the country to start the season. They are just four points behind 25th-ranked Ole Miss.

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
