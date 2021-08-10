Utah Utes just barely out of Top 25 in first coaches poll, BYU Cougars also getting votes

Vandeventer: As an outstanding route runner who has already developed a nuance to his routes, Brant Kuithe shows an innate ability to cause matchup issues at the tight end position. He is fast off the line and gets in and out of breaks quickly. Has an athletic build that is difficult to cover for linebackers. Experience getting the ball in a number of ways. When he has the ball, Kuithe shows good quickness and the ability to make people miss. As a blocker, Kuithe was used in a number of ways that included being a lead blocker, wham blocks, etc. In his work as a lead blocker, Kuithe has a good understanding of setting the edge and creating a crease for backs to run through. He climbs to the next level well in part due to his quick feet and mobility. Played in an offense that used him in a utility role as an H-back and has reasonable experience playing in the slot. Very comfortable with pre-snap movement. Subscribe for full article.