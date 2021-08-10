671 Series Laser Wavelength Meter

We have studied a complex metric radio event which originated in a compact flare, observed with the ARTEMIS-JLS radiospectro-graph on February 12, 2010. The event was associated with a surge observed at 195 and 304 Å and with a coronal mass ejection observed by instruments on-board STEREO A and B near the East and West limbs respectively. On the disk the event was observed at 10 frequencies by the Nancay Radioheliograph, in Ha by the Catania observatory, in soft x-rays by GOES SXI and Hinode XRT and in hard x-rays by RHESSI. We combined these data, together with MDI longitudinal magnetograms, to get as complete a picture of the event as possible. Our emphasis is on two type-II bursts that occurred near respective maxima in the GOES light curves. The first, associated with the main peak of the event, showed an impressive F-H structure, while the emission of the second consisted of three well-separated bands with superposed pulsations. Using positional information for the type-IIs from the NRH and triangulation from STEREO A and B, we found that the type IIs were associated neither with the surge nor with the disruption of a nearby streamer, but rather with an EUV wave probably initiated by the surge. The fundamental-harmonic structure of the first type II showed a band split corresponding to a magnetic field strength of 18G, a frequency ratio of 1.95 and a delay of 0.23-0.65s of the fundamental with respect to the harmonic; moreover it became stationary shortly after its start and then drifted again. The pulsations superposed on the second type II were broadband and had started before the burst. In addition, we detected another pulsating source, also before the second type II, polarized in the opposite sense; the pulsations in the two sources were out of phase and hence hardly detectable in the dynamic spectrum. The pulsations had a measurable reverse frequency drift of about 2/s.