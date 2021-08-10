Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

671 Series Laser Wavelength Meter

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

The 671 Series Laser Wavelength Meter uses proven Michelson interferometer-based technology to accurately measure the wavelength of CW lasers that operate from 375 nm to 12 µm. To achieve the most reliable accuracy, this system is continuously calibrated with a built-in wavelength standard. Bristol’s latest model — the 671 NIR2 supports the characterization of infrared lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 µm. A pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimum alignment of the laser under test.

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasers#Wavelength#Bristol Instruments Inc#Cw#Download Data Sheet File#Photonics Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
arxiv.org

RAIKOU: A General Relativistic, Multi-wavelength Radiative Transfer Code

We present a general relativistic, ray-tracing radiative transfer code RAIKOU for multi-wavlength studies of spectra and images including the black hole shadows around Kerr black holes. Important radiative processes in hot plasmas around black holes, i.e., (cyclo-)synchrotron, bremsstrahlung emission/absorption and Compton/inverse-Compton scattering, are incorporated. The Maxwell-Jüttner and single/broken power-law electron distribution functions are implemented to calculate the radiative transfer via both of the thermal and the nonthermal electrons. Two calculation algorithms are implemented for studies of both the images and broadband spectra. An observer-to-emitter algorithm, which inversely solve the radiative transfer equation from the observer screen to emitting plasmas, is suitable for efficient calculations of the images, e.g., the black hole shadows, and spectra without the Compton effects. On the other hand, an emitter-to-observer algorithm, by which photons are transported with a Monte-Carlo method including the effects of Compton/inverse-Compton scatterings, enables us to compute multi-wavelength spectra with their energy bands broadly ranging from radio to very-high-energy gamma-ray. The code is generally applicable to accretion flows around Kerr black holes with relativistic jets and winds/coronae with various mass accretion rate (i.e., radiatively inefficient accretion flows, super-Eddington accretion flows, and others). We demonstrate an application of the code to a radiatively innefficent accretion flow onto a supermassive black hole.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Multi-wavelength Observations of a Metric Type-II Event

We have studied a complex metric radio event which originated in a compact flare, observed with the ARTEMIS-JLS radiospectro-graph on February 12, 2010. The event was associated with a surge observed at 195 and 304 Å and with a coronal mass ejection observed by instruments on-board STEREO A and B near the East and West limbs respectively. On the disk the event was observed at 10 frequencies by the Nancay Radioheliograph, in Ha by the Catania observatory, in soft x-rays by GOES SXI and Hinode XRT and in hard x-rays by RHESSI. We combined these data, together with MDI longitudinal magnetograms, to get as complete a picture of the event as possible. Our emphasis is on two type-II bursts that occurred near respective maxima in the GOES light curves. The first, associated with the main peak of the event, showed an impressive F-H structure, while the emission of the second consisted of three well-separated bands with superposed pulsations. Using positional information for the type-IIs from the NRH and triangulation from STEREO A and B, we found that the type IIs were associated neither with the surge nor with the disruption of a nearby streamer, but rather with an EUV wave probably initiated by the surge. The fundamental-harmonic structure of the first type II showed a band split corresponding to a magnetic field strength of 18G, a frequency ratio of 1.95 and a delay of 0.23-0.65s of the fundamental with respect to the harmonic; moreover it became stationary shortly after its start and then drifted again. The pulsations superposed on the second type II were broadband and had started before the burst. In addition, we detected another pulsating source, also before the second type II, polarized in the opposite sense; the pulsations in the two sources were out of phase and hence hardly detectable in the dynamic spectrum. The pulsations had a measurable reverse frequency drift of about 2/s.
TechnologyMedicineNet.com

Which Glucose Meter Is the Best?

If you are looking for a glucose meter based on accuracy, Contour Next is your best option. This device has shown 100 percent compliance in accuracy testing. Other devices that have passed the accuracy-test include:. Accu-Check Aviva Plus from Roche (99 percent compliance) ReliOn Confirm from ARKRAY (97 percent compliance)
arxiv.org

Multi-wavelength study of Mrk 421 during a TeV flare

A. Gokus, A. Kreikenbohm, K. Leiter, T. Bretz, T. Dauser, D. Dorner, D. Elsaesser, F. Eppel, J. Hessdoerfer, M. Kadler, A. Kraus, M. Kreter, I. Kreykenbohm, M. Langejahn, K. Mannheim, P. Thalhammer, J. Wilms, A. Arbet-Engels, D. Baack, M. Balbo, A. Biland, J. Buss, L. Eisenberger, D. Hildebrand, R. Iotov, A. Kalenski, A. Mitchell, D. Neise, M. Noethe, A. Paravac, W. Rhode, B. Schleicher, V. Sliusar, R. Walter.
Photonics.com

Semiconductor Surface States Enhance Wavelength Conversion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 — Electrical engineers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have introduced a solution to enhance wavelength-conversion efficiency by exploring the phenomenon of semiconductor surface states. The work, which establishes a more efficient way of converting light from one wavelength to another, opens doors to improvements in the performance of imaging, sensing, and communication systems.
Technologyhackaday.com

Using A Laser To Blast Away A Bayer Array

A Bayer array, or Bayer filter, is what lets a digital camera take color photos. It’s an array of tiny color filters that sit on top of a camera’s CCD. The filter makes it so that each sub-pixel in the image sensor only sees red, green, or blue light. The Bayer filter is an elegant tool that gives us color digital photos, but what would you do if you wanted to remove one?
TechnologyPhotonics.com

NIR Spectroscopy Engines

Excelitas’ line of Axsun IntegraSpec XL NIR spectrometers offers an unmatched combination of fast measurement speed, high spectral resolution, and signal-to-noise ratio for process monitoring applications. Based on Axsun’s MEMs tunable laser technology, the IntegraSpec XL addresses a wide range of NIR spectroscopic process applications in vapor, liquid, and solid phase measurements.
SciencePhotonics.com

Single-Spin Color Centers in SiC Cue Up Potential for Quantum Storage Advances

HEFEI, China, Aug. 10, 2021 — A group at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) achieved the high-contrast readout and coherent manipulation of a single silicon carbide divacancy color center electron spin at room temperature. The researchers said their advancement marks a breakthrough that had not been previously achieved.
Sciencearxiv.org

The miniJPAS Survey: A Study on Wavelength Dependence of the Photon Response Non-uniformity of the JPAS-{\it Pathfinder} Camera

Understanding the origins of small-scale flats of CCDs and their wavelength-dependent variations plays an important role in high-precision photometric, astrometric, and shape measurements of astronomical objects. Based on the unique flat data of 47 narrow-band filters provided by JPAS-{\it Pathfinder}, we analyze the variations of small-scale flats as a function of wavelength. We find moderate variations (from about $1.0\%$ at 390 nm to $0.3\%$ at 890 nm) of small-scale flats among different filters, increasing towards shorter wavelengths. Small-scale flats of two filters close in central wavelengths are strongly correlated. We then use a simple physical model to reproduce the observed variations to a precision of about $\pm 0.14\%$, by considering the variations of charge collection efficiencies, effective areas and thicknesses between CCD pixels. We find that the wavelength-dependent variations of small-scale flats of the JPAS-{\it Pathfinder} camera originate from inhomogeneities of the quantum efficiency (particularly charge collection efficiency) as well as the effective area and thickness of CCD pixels. The former dominates the variations in short wavelengths while the latter two dominate at longer wavelengths. The effects on proper flat-fielding as well as on photometric/flux calibrations for photometric/slit-less spectroscopic surveys are discussed, particularly in blue filters/wavelengths. We also find that different model parameters are sensitive to flats of different wavelengths, depending on the relations between the electron absorption depth, the photon absorption length and the CCD thickness. In order to model the wavelength-dependent variations of small-scale flats, a small number (around ten) of small-scale flats with well-selected wavelengths are sufficient to reconstruct small-scale flats in other wavelengths.
Aerospace & DefensePhotonics.com

Air Force Tests Directed Energy System in Wind Tunnel

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 — The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is performing tests of directed energy (DE) systems in a wind tunnel to prepare the technology for airborne use. AFRL is working with the Aerodynamics Branch of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, which is helping the Air Force take directed energy systems airborne.
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Popculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Daily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Healthplasticstoday.com

The Value of Laser Processing in the Medical Device Industry

From cardiac rhythm management to neuromodulation to orthopedic and hearing implants, laser materials processing systems are playing pivotal roles in the production of these life-improving devices. These are some of the now-common applications of laser processing systems used in the manufacture of medical devices, and the application base is expanding rapidly. Even the basis for entirely new products has centered around the availability of laser machine systems technology.
Engineeringcharlottestar.com

All About Laser Marking

Believe it or not, laser marking is rapidly gaining popularity in the industrial sector and the medical and aerospace engineering sector. While fiber laser machines are trending, there still are dozens of other machines suitable for laser marking. Objects can be permanently marked with lasers in many different ways. Engraving, etching, and discoloration, to name just a few.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Optimizing Pulsed-Laser Ablation Production of AlCl Molecules for Laser Cooling

Aluminum monochloride (AlCl) has been proposed as a promising candidate for laser cooling to ultracold temperatures, and recent spectroscopy results support this prediction. It is challenging to produce large numbers of AlCl molecules because it is a highly reactive open-shell molecule and must be generated in situ. Here we show that pulsed-laser ablation of stable, non-toxic mixtures of Al with an alkali or alkaline earth chlorides, denoted XCln, can provide a robust and reliable source of cold AlCl molecules. Both the chemical identity of XCln and the Al:XCln molar ratio are varied, and the yield of AlCl is monitored using absorption spectroscopy in a cryogenic gas. For KCl, the production of Al and K atoms was also monitored. We model the AlCl production in the limits of nonequilibrium recombination dominated by first-encounter events. The non-equilibrium model is in agreement with the data and also reproduces the observed trend with different XCln precursors. We find that AlCl production is limited by the solid-state densities of Al and Cl atoms and the recondensation of Al atoms in the ablation plume. We suggest future directions for optimizing the production of cold AlCl molecules using laser ablation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy