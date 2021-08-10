671 Series Laser Wavelength Meter
The 671 Series Laser Wavelength Meter uses proven Michelson interferometer-based technology to accurately measure the wavelength of CW lasers that operate from 375 nm to 12 µm. To achieve the most reliable accuracy, this system is continuously calibrated with a built-in wavelength standard. Bristol’s latest model — the 671 NIR2 supports the characterization of infrared lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 µm. A pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimum alignment of the laser under test.www.photonics.com
