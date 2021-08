With Carson Wentz slated to undergo a foot procedure, Eason is in line to handle the Colts' starting QB duties for the time being, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz will miss an estimated 5-to-12 weeks. Under that broad timeline, there's the distinct possibility that Eason will be the Colts' starting signal-caller Week 1. With that in mind, coach Frank Reich indicated that the "job is Jacob's right now...and he's gotta earn it. But he's in the driver's seat." Also currently in the team's quarterback mix are Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley and Jalen Morton.