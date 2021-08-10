The Weeknd Releases Extended Version of 'Take My Breath': Listen

As part of our first dip into The Dawn Is Coming, The Weeknd dropped the music video for single “Take My Breath” today (August 6). The video begins with a silhouette of Abel walking towards a rising sun against a cityscape. The ’80s synth mixed with a modern twist brings us to a nightclub that looks straight out from a scene from Blade. When he makes eyes with a beautiful woman, they dance and share the “oxygen” tank throughout the video… Until she turns on him by wringing her hair around his neck, dragging him down a long corridor and quite literally took his breath away.