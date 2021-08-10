Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd Releases Extended Version of 'Take My Breath': Listen

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is taking our breaths away for two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single "Take My Breath," which he released on Tuesday (Aug. 10). At the start of the month, the superstar previewed the pulsating synths of the single in a short clip that embraced his new musical era categorized as "the dawn is coming." He later shared a longer snippet of "Take My Breath" with his own vocals in a Tokyo Olympics promo before eventually putting it out on Aug. 6 via XO/Republic Records.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weeknd#Snippet#Billboard Hot 100#Xo Republic Records#Hitmaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Metallica have shared more covers from the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, including Weezer’s take on “Enter Sandman.” The group also shared a cover of “Through the Never” by Nigerian singer Tomi Owó. Check out videos for both songs below. The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities,...
MusicFrankfort Times

The Weeknd goes disco: New track Take My Breath out this week

The Weeknd is set to release his new single, 'Take My Breath', on Friday (06.08.21). After teasing fans about his new era starting imminently and sharing a snippet of the track on social media, Abel Tesfaye has confirmed the release date for the disco-tinged song from his upcoming party album.
Musichypebeast.com

The Weeknd Announces Brand New Single "Take My Breath"

Shortly after dropping a teaser visual, The Weeknd officially announced the release date of his brand new single “Take My Breath.”. The XO Records head took to social media to drop another teaser visual for the song which features Team USA’s Tokyo Olympics competitors Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Gabby Thomas. The women of the track and field team can be heard celebrating their and each other’s successes, as well giving words of wisdom to everyone who wants to dream big.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Shares Video for New Song “Take My Breath”

As teased, the Weeknd has released his new single “Take My Breath.” The track arrives with a music video directed by Cliqua. The visual has intense strobe lighting and was set to show in Imax theaters this week prior to screenings of Suicide Squad, but was pulled due to concerns over potential seizures. In the clip, the Weeknd visits a futuristic nightclub, where he literally takes breaths from an oxygen tank. He also gets strangled by a woman’s long braid.
MusicStereogum

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

The Weeknd has released a new single, “Take My Breath.” It’s his first new solo track since his blockbuster 2020 album After Hours, which produced the record-breaking smash “Blinding Lights” and a whole host of other hits and culminated with a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He first...
Theater & Dancehot969boston.com

The Weeknd’s Latest Song ‘Take My Breath’ is ’80s Dance Gold

As part of our first dip into The Dawn Is Coming, The Weeknd dropped the music video for single “Take My Breath” today (August 6). The video begins with a silhouette of Abel walking towards a rising sun against a cityscape. The ’80s synth mixed with a modern twist brings us to a nightclub that looks straight out from a scene from Blade. When he makes eyes with a beautiful woman, they dance and share the “oxygen” tank throughout the video… Until she turns on him by wringing her hair around his neck, dragging him down a long corridor and quite literally took his breath away.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd is here for the end-of-summer-jam entries. On Friday morning, he released his new single, Take My Breath. The dancy tune has an electronic feel to it. The video was pulled from IMAX theaters because of the flashing lights. YouTube even has an epilepsy warning for it.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Madden 22 Soundtrack: EA Releases Spotify Playlist Featuring Tierra Whack, Drake, and More

The Madden 22 soundtrack has arrived with plenty of tunes for gamers to enjoy while playing the EA football game. Among the artists revealed for the upcoming video game’s playlist are Drake, J. Cole, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Joyner Lucas, and Big Sean. Many of the songs will be new contributions, such as Tierra Whack’s “8,” while other popular songs from artists also appear such as “Life is Good.”
MusicBillboard

J Balvin Releases 'Que Locura' Single & Announces Next Album

J Balvin unleashes the madness on his new single "Que Locura," which he released with an accompanying music video on Friday (Aug. 13). The Colombian reggaeton superstar (real name José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) also revealed that he will release his fifth studio album, José, on Sept. 10. José will be the follow-up project to 2020's Colores, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and won the Latin Grammy for best urban album.
LifestyleBillboard

KITTENS Performs Live and Shares Custom Summer Spritz Hours Playlist for Billboard

KITTENS knows summer is all about vibes. The globetrotting DJ has performed all over the world, from heart pounding sets at iconic festivals to high profile residencies in Las Vegas. But she's most at home wherever the sun shines, which is why the Los Angeles-based DJ is partnering with Aperol to bring a dose of summer to viewers across the world.
MusicBillboard

Inside the World of Blackbear, Who Likes Being Everywhere At Once

Fortunately for Blackbear, finding high-caliber collaborators is child’s play; his producer, Andrew Goldstein, suggested rising pop singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan, and Blackbear thought it was a perfect fit. “So we asked her, and she got on it,” he recalls. “And it just made the song.”. If Blackbear is known for anything...
MusicNYLON

Luke Hemmings Breaks Down Every Song On His Debut Solo Album

“It was created to be listened to as a full body of work, and it was created to evoke an emotional response.”. Luke Hemmings has been on the run since he was 15 years old. As the lead vocalist of the global phenomenon 5 Seconds Of Summer, life for the now 25-year-old Australia native had never stopped moving forward. Until 2020, when the global pandemic forced him into stillness at his home in Los Angeles — the longest time he's been in one place since childhood.
MusicBillboard

Ariana Grande Song Streams Spike After 'Fortnite' Concert

"Be Alright," "R.E.M." and more saw big gains -- as did songs by LSD, Wolfmother and Juice WRLD included in the set. Ariana Grande's rainbow-filled, pastel-hued concert in Fortnite last weekend may have lasted under 10 minutes, but its impact lingered long after the show, helping fuel a spike in streams for the songs included in her set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy