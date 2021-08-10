Cancel
Losing starting pitchers has been story of St. Louis Cardinals’ season

By Robert Murray
Cover picture for the articleThe St Louis Cardinals lost Kwang Hyun Kim to an elbow injury on Monday, which has been the story of their frustrating season. There were signs that St. Louis Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim was hurt as his starts kept getting pushed back. While no one with the team would confirm, it was infielder Matt Carpenter of all people who revealed that Kim was dealing with some sort of elbow injury — a bad development in a season of frustration for Kim and the Cardinals.

