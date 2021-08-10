Losing starting pitchers has been story of St. Louis Cardinals’ season

With the St. Louis Cardinals falling further back in the NL Central and Wild Card standings, it’s time to move on and look ahead to the offseason. For those of us who were still holding out some hope for the 2021 season, the Atlanta series was a punch to the gut. Both the Cardinals and the Braves came into the series in must-wins situation. By the time the series ended on Thursday night, the Braves found themselves in the middle of the race for the NL East. Meanwhile, the Cardinals found themselves in a near impossible situation in the NL Central race and falling further behind in the NL Wild Card standings.