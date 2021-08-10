Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Japanese TV Series Spider-Man Gets An Exclusive Funko Pop

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first episode of the Marvel 616 anthology documentary series on Disney+ dives into the history of the 1978 Japanese live-action Spider-Man tokusatsu television series from Toei Company. This is a Funko Pop based on that Spider-Man, and its a Previews Exclusive with a glow-in-the-dark Chase!. The plot of the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Robot#Japanese#Disney#Toei Company#Chase#Iron Cross Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Related
TV SeriesArs Technica

Y: The Last Man TV series gets premiere trailer ahead of Sept. 13 Hulu launch

A TV series based on Y: The Last Man, the award-winning Vertigo comic series about a sex-specific apocalypse, has always seemed inevitable, but ever since the comic series wrapped in 2008, plans for a live-action adaptation have lingered in apparent development hell. That all changes next month, when a TV series finally launches on Hulu. The news came in the form of a trailer that shows off the series' stars while explaining its peculiar twist on a society-crushing disease.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toyline Teases the Sinister Six and Marvel's “Multiversal Consequences”

Spider-Man: No Way Home's toyline hints at "multiversal consequences" with figures inspired by the new movie — and possibly past movies not yet part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the season finale of Loki opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse when a variant (Sophia Di Martino) ousted He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline," the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the MCU might meet sinister new villains and his own variants: Spider-Men from other universes (Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield).
ComicsComicBook

FunKon 2021 Marvel and DC Comics Funko Pop Pre-Order Checklist

Funko's first FunKon virtual convention is underway, with the shared exclusive Pop figure drop taking place today, August 5th at 6am PT / 9am ET. A complete breakdown of the FunKon 2021 Funko Pop figure lineup can be found right here via our master list, but if it's Marvel and DC Pops you're collecting, look no further.
BusinessComicBook

Marvel Reveals First Spider-Man NFTs

Marvel has revealed the first official Spider-Man NFTs (Non-fungible token) which will be released this month. VeVe Digital Collectibles app is the venture that Marvel has partnered Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited to launch, basically giving the Marvel brand a new lane in the lucrative digital and/or cryptocurrency markets. NFTs are one of the fastest-growing commodities on the digital market, giving collectors vouchers for rare digital collectible items like the original images that became famous memes, or high-value digital pieces of pop culture, music, and/or sports memorabilia. Now comic book superhero memorabilia will officially be part of that evolving market.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Marvel Releases Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Teaser Trailer

Marvel just unveiled Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing during Spider-Man Day. The hero’s 60th anniversary is quickly approaching and the company wanted to do it big. All next year there is going to be a focus on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man across games, shows, comics, fashion, and collectibles. Fans are wondering what else could be coming with this announcement. But, Marvel is keeping it broad until it’s time to unveil the entire package in 2022. Today has been nothing short of a Spidey love-fest as fans pour onto social media with their favorite memories, amazing cosplay, and general stories about the Wall-Crawler. Clearly, Marvel knew what day it was on the calendar and picked a day that would have everyone talking about Peter Parker (or Ben Reilly, or Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacy, or numerous others. Apologies to the Miguel O’Hara stans, I didn’t forget you.) Check out Marvel’s post for Beyond right here.
ComicsComicBook

Here's Where to Get Funko FunKon 2021 Pop Figure Exclusives

This year, Funko broke away from San Diego Comic-Con to host a separate virtual convention dubbed FunKon. Actually, the first ever FunKon event will include a mix of virtual and in-person events centered around a whole bunch of Pop figure exclusives. The event takes place between August 4th and August 6th, with the shared exclusive Pop drop happening on Thursday, August 5th. For your convenience, we've compiled a complete guide to getting all of the FunKon 2021 exclusives right here.
ComicsComicBook

This X-Men Gambit Funko Pop Is the Cat King

Did you know that Marvel's Gambit is a crazy cat person? The 2013 issue Astonishing X-Men #62 marks the first appearance of Gambit's three cats - Oliver, Lucifer, and Figaro, which he got from Mystique and named after famous Disney cats. The cover of the 2014 All-New X-Factor #3 features Gambit with his cats along with the quote "Let me go first, Lorna, I'm their freaking king".
ShoppingGamespot

The 15 Coolest Funko Pop Exclusives From FunKon 2021

For fans of Funko Pop vinyl figures, it's the most wonderful time of the year! The FunKon 2021 hybrid virtual/in-person convention kicks off on August 4, allowing collectors of designer toys the opportunity to buy some of the newest and rarest items Funko has to offer. GameSpot got the opportunity...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel just revealed why Spider-Man's 'death' will be short-lived

Peter Parker is giving up the Spider-Man mantle to his clone Ben Reilly. And he might even be 'dying' to do it. But merely weeks after teasing his death and announcing his latest exit from his own title, Marvel just reminded the world that even by comic book standards, Peter's 'death' or sabbatical from the Spider-Man identity, will be short-lived.
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Beyond Spider-Man: All the other Marvel Comics characters who debuted in 1962

Marvel Comics is gearing up to celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man in 2022, marking his August 1962 debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 - a date Marvel observes on August 1, designated 'Spider-Man Day' by the publisher. To mark Spider-Man Day 2021, Marvel began teasing big plans for Spider-Man's sexagenary birthday next year. But the beloved Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler is hardly the only important and enduring character to debut in 1962, the second historical year of the Marvel Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man Day Has Fans Hoping For the No Way Home Trailer

Sunday is Spider-Man Day and Marvel fans around the world are celebrating the life and times of Peter Parker. The beloved character from the House of Ideas is a titan when it comes to comic books, so it only makes sense for him to have his own day on the calendar. When it comes to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, a substantial amount of people were hoping the day would coincide with a certain release from Sony.
TV SeriesComicBook

Y: The Last Man TV Series Gets Official Poster

We're weeks away from something many comic readers never thought would happen, the premiere of an actual live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man. Ahead of the show's debut, FX has released an official poster for the TV adaptation, which will debut on FX on Hulu in September. Based on the DC/Vertigo series, the show will tell the tale of a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.
Businesscryptopotato.com

Marvel Enters The Crypto Space by Releasing Spider-Man NFTs

Marvel Entertainment and VeVe joined forces to release the first set of Spider-Man non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The blockchain-based digital collectibles marketplace VeVe will begin selling Spider-Man non-fungible tokens this weekend. The initial series of NFTs will include five variations of the Marvel superhero, costing between $40 and $400. NFTs Caught...
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man’ Breakout Jacob Batalon to Star in Syfy Series ‘Reginald the Vampire’ (Exclusive)

Spider-Man: Homecoming breakout Jacob Batalon is making the move to television. Batalon, the actor behind Peter Parker’s loveable sidekick Ned Leeds, will star in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire, a dramedy based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire series. The hourlong dramedy has been picked up straight to series with a 10-episode order at the NBCUniversal-backed basic cable network. The series revolves around an unlikely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy