DCCC moves to wipe out past-due tuition bills for students
To remove financial barriers that may hinder students from completing their education or training, Delaware County Community College is using U.S. pandemic relief funds to eliminate the outstanding balances of current students with past-due tuition bills. The College devoted $1.2 million it received in U.S. Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to pay off the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 debt of about 1,300 students.kennetttimes.com
