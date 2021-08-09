Bam Margera sues Jackass producers claiming mental health discrimination
Bam Margera is suing the producers of the forthcoming Jackass film, Jackass Forever, claiming his firing was a result of mental health discrimination. As The Hollywood Reporter report, Margera filed a complaint on Monday, August 9th with Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the film’s producers violated his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and subsequently firing him after a positive drug test.thebrag.com
