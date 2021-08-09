Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bam Margera sues Jackass producers claiming mental health discrimination

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera is suing the producers of the forthcoming Jackass film, Jackass Forever, claiming his firing was a result of mental health discrimination. As The Hollywood Reporter report, Margera filed a complaint on Monday, August 9th with Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the film’s producers violated his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and subsequently firing him after a positive drug test.

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mental Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Paramount Pictures#Mtv Networks#Facetime#Adderall#Jackass Forever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Bam Margera Sues 'Jackass' Franchise Over Firing: Insists He Suffered 'Inhumane' Treatment, Compares Experience to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

Bam Margera is coming after the Jackass franchise in a big way — the former TV personality is suing the team for his firing. According to legal documents, Margera is suing co-creators Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine — along with Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks — claiming he was forced to sign agreements that allegedly led to "psychological torture," per TMZ.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Bam Margera Sues Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville and Others Over Jackass 4 Firing

Bam Margera is taking his feud with his former friends from Jackass to court. On Monday, it was announced that attorneys for the former star of the franchise have filed a lawsuit against Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, and others. Margera alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming sequel Jackass Forever by Hollywood studios and producers so they could "steal" the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Psychological Torture’: Bam Margera Sues After Getting Booted From ‘Jackass Forever’

Jackass alum Bam Margera claims in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully terminated from the upcoming Jackson Forever film. The lawsuit, filed Monday against former co-star Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, and Paramount, claims that he was “coerced” and “accosted” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required him to submit to frequent drug and alcohol tests in order to participate in the film. Margera says he was fired back in the fall when Adderall was found in his system, even though he’s been prescribed the ADHD medication for a decade. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement,” reads the suit, which also alleges that a lot of his personal ideas are in the film. In a May interview with GQ, Knoxville said he doesn’t want to enter a public feud with Margera. “I just want him to get better,” he said.
MoviesPosted by
NBC News

Bam Margera, who was fired from latest 'Jackass' film, sues to stop its release

A "Jackass" creator who says he was illegally fired from the franchise's fourth film is suing to stop the October release of "Jackass Forever." Bam Margera, who helped create the video series that inspired the "Jackass" TV show and feature films, which he also starred in, filed a lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Paramount, co-star Johnny Knoxville, producer Spike Jonze and director Jeffrey Tremaine alleging that he was wrongfully fired and seeking millions in compensation.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Jackass Movie Franchise Creator Bam Margera Sues Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, Others For Discrimination, Breach Of Contract, And Fraud, According To Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP, attorneys for Jackass film creator Bam Margera, today filed a lawsuit that alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming Jackass Forever movie by Hollywood studios and producers so they could steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.
Entertainmentmyblono.com

Bam Margera suing Jackass team, Paramount for millions

Bam Margera is tied to the ‘Jackass’ franchise just as much as Johnny Knoxville is. Which is probably why he feels wronged after his termination from the upcoming fourth film. Bam filed this week a suite naming his former costar Johnny Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV and others alleging he was...
MoviesMovieMaker

Bam v. Jackass; Kilmer v. Batsuit; an Addams Family Traffic Reunion

Bam Margera sues his old friends from Jackass; Val Kilmer shares some complaints about the Batsuit; two Traffic stars reunite in an altogether ooky new setting. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Batman Forever: In the new doc Val, Val Kilmer shares un-fond memories of the Batsuit from 1995’s Batman...
Mental HealthRegister Citizen

Bam Margera Sues 'Jackass Forever' Team Over Wrongful Termination

Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV, and others from the Jackass Forever team over being fired from the franchise’s new movie. In the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, it alleges he was subjected to...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Why Is Bam Margera Suing Johnny Knoxville and the ‘Jackass Forever’ Team?

Bam Margera, one of the original stars of the Jackass franchise, has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the release of the upcoming Jackass Forever film. According to the Los Angeles Times, the skateboarder and stuntman filed Monday (Aug. 9) in Los Angeles. He is suing Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze amongst others, and claims he was wrongly fired from the film in late 2020.
MoviesPosted by
Vice

Unpacking the Bizarre Sobriety Contract in Bam Margera's 'Jackass' Suit

About a year after he was fired from the production of Jackass Forever, Bam Margera is suing the studios behind the movie and his former collaborators for wrongful termination, breach of contract, and emotional distress, among other claims. His lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, hinges almost entirely on a single document: a “wellness agreement” that Margera says he was given to sign and that required him to stay sober if he wanted to keep his job.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, hospitalised following suicide attempt

TRIGGER WARNING: This article about Kim Scott discusses suicide. If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14. Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt last month. As TMZ report,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy