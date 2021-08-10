Meet Cassius, Chip and Sadie, this week’s Pets of the Week in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Luna will be the moon to you’re her stars! Luna is a 7-year-old spayed husky mix. She came into HSPPR because her family couldn’t keep her anymore, and now Luna is looking for a new home that will love her for the rest of her days. She’s a bit shy around, well, everyone, humans and dogs alike. Her ideal home is a quiet one with no small pets, including cats, and a good introduction period to other calm dogs. If you have the time and love to put into a very special human/doggie relationship, come visit with Luna for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed. You’ll also get a free behavior consultation with our behavior team to get Luna started off on the right paw in your home.