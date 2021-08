Until now, if we wanted to communicate with a computer, we had to learn its language. We had to adapt to it. From now on, computers will adapt to us. OpenAI has done it again. In July last year, they released GPT-3, the first of its kind. This AI system showed a mastery of language like no other before. Mimicking Shakespeare’s poetic genius, writing a rap song about Harry Potter in the style of Lil Wayne, or writing productivity articles are just a few of GPT-3’s capabilities.