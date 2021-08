Kevin Hart and Kelly Clarkson have both been in the industry for a long time -- and are celebs who can do numerous things -- so it's no surprise they might have a piece of advice or two about what it takes to maintain success in the business. In the newest episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, a show where the Jumanji actor has an honest and unfiltered talk with his guests, he spoke with Clarkson about her struggles as a young singer and maintaining success in Hollywood.