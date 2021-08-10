Cancel
4 Reasons Why the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers Are Going To Succeed

Recency bias has become a problem in the modern game. With Carter Hart signing his extension yesterday, I’ve seen a lot of negative feedback and comments regarding the contract and the player himself. It’s no secret that he had a down year last year, especially coming off the heels of a pretty spectacular 2019-20 season that included 9 playoff wins. Recency bias has taken that completely out of the equation and a lot of people are too fixated on his 2020-21 season. Yes, it is important to see how a player performed in their most recent season, but you have to take into account every possible factor, and the players who let him down. The 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers are going to be a much better team than what we saw last year. As controversial as the moves have been this off-season, Chuck Fletcher and co. have made sure to cover every base they missed last year.

