Burt Reynolds is ready to say goodbye in his final film, the dramedy Defining Moments. And ET can exclusively debut the trailer. The late actor stars as Chester, who on the cusp of turning 80 has decided he has nine months left with his loved ones. "A baby takes nine months to be born," he explains. "I'm taking nine months to say goodbye." Defining Moments follows an ensemble of characters like Chester, who are at a crossroads in life and must make a decision that could change everything.