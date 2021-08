EXTON, PA — Oswald Building Services has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilTM (GBAC) STAR™ Service Accreditation. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Oswald Building Services has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. Oswald Building Services is proud to be the first organization in Pennsylvania to achieve this designation.