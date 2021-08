Laetitia, the first French series to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, is heading to HBO. The premium cabler has acquired the North American linear and streaming rights to the six-part limited series from The Staircase and Murder on a Sunday Morning director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Watch the first trailer above. The series follows the disappearance of eighteen year old Laetitia, played by Sophie Breyer, and the repercussions that follow her twin sister Jessica, played by Marie Colomb. Based on Ivan Jablonka’s book, the series is written by Antoine Lacomblez and written and directed by de Lestrade. It is produced by CPB Films,...