Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, offering new adventures and misadventures of the USS Cerritos crew. ComicBook.com has seen the first few episodes of the series. We won't spoil anything significant, but a few quick jokes pop up involving characters making assumptions about romantic relationships between the lower deckers. They're not the focus of any episodes, but it occurred enough to make one wonder if the show's writers were trying to clue fans in on something. Or perhaps the opposite is accurate, and they're disabusing audiences of the possibility of romantic connections forming.