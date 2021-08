Adults don’t think twice about tying shoes and you probably don’t even remember how you learned. Was it something about bunny ears and popping into a house? Learning to tie shoes is a big milestone for kids, albeit a tough one. Tying shoes can be frustrating for kids and for the parents trying to teach them. The classic bunny ear rhyme doesn’t work for all kids and neither do songs or poems. So, how do you help a child tie shoes? While it may be tempting to avoid teaching kids to tie shoes, it has to happen sooner or later because you can’t use velcro shoes forever. A great way to help your kids master this all-important skill is to turn to YouTube. Of course, there are YouTube videos for learning to tie shoes. There are YouTube videos for just about anything and kids love YouTube. Putting the two together can be a win-win situation especially if your child learns to tie. Here are five YouTube videos can help teach a child how to tie their shoes.