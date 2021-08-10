Deepika Padukone Salutes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 25 Years In Indian Cinema

August 15 is celebrated as Independence Day every year in India. Apart from being patriotic, Hindustanis also rejoice to the ‘t’ as on this day we got freedom from the British raj. However, there are still many taboos in our society that we need to get free from and one of them is homosexuality. Yes, we do agree that things are changing and there is a shift in thoughts and more but is that enough? There are still many LGBTQ+ kids who are not accepted by their family, there are still suicide happening in this so-called minuscule community and the terrifying list can go on. But as they say, there’s always two sides of the same coin, it’s 21st century and LGBTQ+ peeps are also getting what they deserve. And must add, Indian cinema has played a major role in bringing same-sex love stories to the big screens. From Shabana Azmi-Nandita Das’ Fire to Ayushmann Khurrana as gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, art is evolving. Independence Day 2021 Patriotic Bollywood Songs List: ‘I Love My India’ From SRK’s Pardes To ‘Ae Watan’ From Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Listen to These Desh-Bhakti Geet on 15th of August.