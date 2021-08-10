Cowboys remove WR Amari Cooper from PUP list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper will have the green light to return to practice. The Cowboys took their highly paid wide receiver off the PUP list Tuesday after he passed his physical, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweets.

The seventh-year veteran has run into multiple bouts of ankle trouble this offseason. He underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery in January, and after experiencing an issue again in early June, was shut down. Cooper is not yet 100%, per Gehlken (on Twitter), but Tuesday’s transaction paves the way for a return by Week 1.

Cooper, 27, has not missed a game since joining the Cowboys via midseason trade in 2018. This ankle issue will be something to monitor, but the former top-five pick is set to return to Dallas’ workouts soon and take his place alongside Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

This season will be pivotal for Cooper, who is in the second year of a five-year, $100M contract. The Cowboys can get out of this deal fairly easily after the season, and the team is likely planning to make a decision between Cooper and Gallup as a long-term piece in the 2022 offseason. Cooper has posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Cowboys, doing so in 2020 despite Dak Prescott missing most of the season.