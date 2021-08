If you really want to test your fitness, stamina and mud tolerance, then running trails is a fantastic way to get your cardio fix while going off-road and getting adventurous.Trail is a very different beast to road running (find the best shoes for tarmac here) and demands shoes that are versatile enough to cope with the extra physical challenges that will come your way. They need to strike a balance between being lightweight, stable and delivering good energy return, to help keep you moving forward.Changes in terrain and direction mean that there is extra movement within the shoe, so a...