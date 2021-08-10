Cancel
Michigan State

How Michigan's public universities will handle mask, vaccine mandates

Ionia Sentinel-Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne by one, Michigan colleges and universities have announced mask and vaccine mandates for the approaching school year. The measures are meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as concerns over the virus' delta variant escalate. The CDC on Wednesday bumped Michigan's transmission level up to substantial from high. The CDC updated its guidance to recommend that vaccinated people still don masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial.

Related
CollegesPosted by
Reuters

Indiana University's mandated vaccine survives 7th Circuit appeal

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday refused to bar Indiana University from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students attending the school this fall, upholding a lower court ruling in one of the first disputes over college vaccine mandates. A unanimous 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled...
CollegesPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

University of Minnesota reinstates mask mandate

The University of Minnesota is reinstating its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.Driving the news: U of M president Joan Gabel cited concerns about the Delta variant, which is driving higher transmission rates here in Minnesota and across the nation, in a letter announcing the change that takes effect Tuesday. "Wearing a mask or facial covering indoors has been shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, as we saw as a nation, virtually eliminate other airborne illnesses like the flu," Gabel wrote.The details: The mandate applies to all "campuses, offices, and facilities" statewide, starting Aug. 3. Between the lines: Students living in university housing don't have to wear masks inside their assigned room without guests, but face coverings will be required in shared spaces, such as hallways and bathrooms, and when people besides their roommate are present in their room, a spokesperson told us.Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system is requiring masks on campuses located in counties seeing elevated levels of community spread, per the Star Tribune.Of note: Neither system is requiring students or staff to get vaccinated, though both are encouraging the shots.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Public responds to District 7's mask mandate and Back-to-School plan

District 7 held a special board meeting on Wednesday to allow for a public hearing on the Back-to-School proposal released earlier this week. Several members of the community attended the meeting to address the board regarding the proposal or to show their support for others speaking at the meeting. Visitors were asked to wear a mask upon entering the building in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement this week where masks have been mandated in all Illinois schools.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Duluth Public Schools mandates masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Duluth Public Schools announced Thursday it will require masks to be worn inside all district buildings beginning Monday, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required for students age 2 and older, employees and the public unless medically exempt. This requirement runs until further notice and a final decision for the upcoming school year will be shared by Aug. 24.
Kentucky Statewymt.com

All of Kentucky’s public colleges, universities will require masks

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - All of Kentucky’s public universities and colleges will require masks this fall sememter. The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a statement from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, signed by all presidents of Kentucky’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Council on Postsecondary Education.
Milwaukee County, WIUrban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County’s Public Health Officers Recommend Universal Masking in Schools

MILWAUKEE – (August 5, 2021) – As school boards meet and prepare for the 2021-22 school year, local health department officials in Milwaukee County unanimously recommend the implementation of universal masking requirements for teachers, staff, students and visitors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. This recommendation is in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and most recently the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
EducationPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado’s American Academy Of Pediatrics Pushes For Universal Mask Mandates In Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state. The group sent a letter to Gov. Jared Police, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials pushing for action. (credit: CBS) The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Further, the group cites masks would help protect children who cannot get vaccinated, yet, and help prevent spreading COVID-19. “The...
Michigan StateIonia Sentinel-Standard

Michigan GOP leader skipping Mackinac policy conference because of vaccine mandate

The highest ranking elected Republican in Michigan expects to skip a popular policy conference on Mackinac Island this year because of the organizer mandating attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said the Detroit Regional Chamber "cowed to political science rather than embrac(ing) actual science" by...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Arizona Universities Require Masks

Arizona State University said Wednesday that it would require face coverings in all classrooms and labs and some other indoor settings, and the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University quickly followed with similar announcements, the Arizona Republic reported. It’s possible the policies contradict state law, which says that public...
Educationncpolicywatch.org

NC higher education group: It’s time to mandate vaccination at all UNC campuses

In case you missed it, the group Higher Ed Works is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination at all North Carolina public universities. The following essay, along with the footnotes referenced therein, were posted to the group’s website this week:. Mandate vaccines at NC’s public universities. ‘Pretty please’ won’t cut it...
EducationWNEM

Petition calls for CMU COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Multiple Michigan universities are requiring both staff and students to get their COVID-19 shot ahead of the school year. A petition calling on CMU to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff and faculty is getting close to a thousand signatures. The petition was created by members of the Academic Senate.
CollegesMirror

Private colleges should take lead on vaccinations

York College will require universal masking indoors for the fall semester until its campus population reaches a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate. York College students will also be required to submit proof that they were vaccinated before returning to campus. Unvaccinated students must provide a negative COVID-19 test dated no more than three days before their return to campus.

