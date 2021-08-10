Green Bay Packers' preseason to be Jordan Love's show as Aaron Rodgers likely to sit out
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers' 2021 preseason will be the Jordan Love show. Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will "most likely not" play at all in the preseason. That likely has little or nothing to do with Rodgers' offseason, in which he voiced concerns about the organization and skipped the entire spring program. Rodgers simply hasn't played much at all in recent preseasons.abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0