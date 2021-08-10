Immunocompromised Patients With Persistent COVID-19 Infections May Give Rise to Variants of Concern
The partial immune response observed in these patients can create an environment for immune selection of evolutionary variants, according to the authors of the study. Investigators warn in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that persistent COVID-19 infections in immunocompromised individuals could result in novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. The partial immune response observed in these patients can create an environment for immune selection of evolutionary variants, according to the authors.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0