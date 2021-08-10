Immunocompromised Patients With Persistent COVID-19 Infections May Give Rise to Variants of Concern

The FDA late Thursday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for select immunocompromised individuals, with the CDC Friday recommending the extra dose as well. The FDA, which last winter granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and later the Johnson and Johnson one does version, will now allow a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna incarnations for some individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those who have had organ transplants, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, or those with HIV. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Friday to advise the extra shot.