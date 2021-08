Members of the Burnet County Commissioners Court agreed that local broadband internet availability needs to be upgraded and expanded, but not by the county. “I agree that the internet is not a luxury; it’s a requirement to interact in today’s society,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley told a representative from Connected Nation Texas at the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10. “There needs to be a top down approach for working with folks that are in the business of doing this who can somehow use these funds to make it economically feasible to put that infrastructure in place for people to sign on to it. As far as the cities and counties being the provider, I don’t agree with that.”