The Zombies’ experience in Call Of Duty Mobile has already been exciting, and it has got leveled up with the arrival of the new Undead Siege zombies game mode. And to make things more exciting in this mode, the new Aether Hunt event has also started which includes more missions and rewards to play for. Players will be able to interact with the wicked Dr. Edward Richtofen, as this master schemer is at the cutting edge of the COD Mobile Zombies Aether Hunt event. Here in this article, players will get to know how to play this new mode, the challenges, rewards, and more.