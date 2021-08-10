Cancel
Belmont County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northwestern Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include St. Clairsville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, Belmont, Holloway, New Athens, Morristown, and Harrisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

