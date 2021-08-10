Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northwestern Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include St. Clairsville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, Belmont, Holloway, New Athens, Morristown, and Harrisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0