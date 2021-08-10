Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 1245 PM CDT At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayou La Batre. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Bay and Bayou La Batre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH