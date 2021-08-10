First What If…? Drafts Involved Steve Rogers as a Villain
First What If…? Drafts Involved Steve Rogers as a Villain. We got really, really close to seeing how Steve Rogers would fare as a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With only a few hours left before the official release of the What If…? animated series, it appears that the show involved the most famous super soldier playing the bad guy in its early stages. However, the project took a different direction, as What If…? director Bryan Andrews explained in a recent interview with EW.www.superherohype.com
