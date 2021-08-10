First What If…? Drafts Involved Steve Rogers as a Villain

Steve Rogers Saves the Day as Hydra Stomper in Latest What If…? Clip. In a week, the What If…? animated series will make its debut on Disney+. The show will feature some unrealized yet tantalizing Marvel storylines. What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum rather than Steve Rogers, for example? The answer is about to come in a few days. For now, the producers have dropped a brand new clip from the show, featuring Captain Carter getting some help from none other than Steve Rogers and his new robotic armor, likely a gift from his friend Howard Stark. The clip also features a closer look at Bucky Barnes and Dum Dum Dugan, who are both accompanying Captain Carter in her latest mission (the video teases that Hydra might be involved in this one).