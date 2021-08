New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) has been activated from the PUP list. Barkley is practicing on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL last September. The Giants are limiting Barkley to individual drills for now, but he has more than a month to get ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Prior to the injury last season, Barkley rushed 19 times for a grand total of just 34 yards while adding another 6 catches (9 targets) for 60 yards.