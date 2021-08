No surprise that Aretha Franklin would tap Jennifer Hudson to play her in Respect, the film that chronicles the Soul Queen’s life and career. Hudson didn’t win when she appeared during American Idol’s third season, but her presence and powerful voice landed her the role of Effie White for the film adaptation of the musical Dreamgirls. Her rendition of the hit song, “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” brought comparisons to the vocal debuts of Barbra Streisand and Bette Middler, and nabbed her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.