Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Woodford by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Woodford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODFORD AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and frequent lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
