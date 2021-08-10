Pinnacle Bank named first 'founding partner' of Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TENN., (August 2, 2021): The streets of downtown Nashville will come alive for three days with the sounds of music, food, and racing for the first-ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, scheduled for August 6-8, 2021. NashComm, Nashville’s Motorola Service Elite Specialist, is thrilled to announce that they have signed a three-year agreement with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the “Official Communications” partner providing two-way communications to aid event staff. “Communication is of the utmost importance throughout the Grand Prix race in order to ensure the safety of the event, general public, logistics, and communication amongst staff and first responders,” says Lance Marrow, NashComm President & CEO. NashComm’s presence in the state and locally has been at the forefront of large-scale events including CMA Fest and the Iroquois Steeplechase, in addition to servicing the state, local, and federal markets for public safety and national security interoperability. Marrow adds, “As a local business, we take pride in the opportunity to support our city with the best-in-class technology and equipment.” For more information regarding NashComm’s services, please visit nashvillecomm.com. ABOUT NASHVILLE COMMUNICATIONS (NASHCOMM) Nashville Communications specializes in Motorola® portable and mobile two-way radio products and systems. As a Motorola Service Elite Specialist, NashComm offers best in class installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services to their customers. NashComm has served Middle Tennessee’s wireless community since 1983. The company has three locations; the corporate office located in Nashville, along with offices in Murfreesboro and Cookeville. ABOUT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, SRO GT America, Trans Am and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks racing series. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.