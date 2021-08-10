Cancel
Nashville, TN

Pinnacle Bank named first 'founding partner' of Nashville Yards

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As part of the multi-year deal with Nashville Yards developers Southwest Value Partners and Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pinnacle will have a “large-scale” branding presence across the Nashville Yards development.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Commercial Real Estate Firms, by lease volume, in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area commercial real estate brokerage firms by lease volume in 2020. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Deal Dash: $19.5M industrial buy; hundreds of units planned in Madison; new Gulch apartment renderings

Welcome to 2021's first installment of Deal Dash, our weekly roundup highlighting some of the commercial real estate dealmaking across Greater Nashville. We aim to showcase a cross-section of recent property sales, proposed developments, construction loans, leases and other activities. EverWest Real Estate Investors has completed its third metro Nashville...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

RISING NASHVILLE MARKETING AGENCY PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES NEW TALENT

Nashville-based marketing agency, Peabody Communications, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its team: Tatiana Carter as Project Manager; Kyle Pauley as Graphic Designer; and Shane Hoving as Front-End Developer. All bring valuable expertise and dynamic energy to the company during a very exciting time of growth and development since launching in August of 2020. “We are thrilled to welcome such talent to our Peabody team,” says President and CEO Bobby Brannon. “Tatiana, Kyle, and Shane each bring a level of knowledge, passion, and creativity within their fields of expertise. We are looking forward to all they will accomplish and the continued growth as a company.” Joining the team as Project Manager, Tatiana Carter specializes in the planning, management, and execution of customers’ marketing campaigns. As Peabody Communication’s liaison between clients and vendors, Carter’s top priority is providing quality customer service to clients ensuring results are met at the highest standard. Auburn Alum, Kyle Pauley joins Peabody as a Graphic Designer with over 7 years’ experience in a variety of design media, working with clients such as USA Today, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Johnston & Murphy, Clayton Homes and many more. Shane Hoving has been appointed the role of Front-End Developer. Hoving has over 10 years of experience in building websites and has helped create high-performing websites for businesses of all sizes, from personal brands to international corporations. Peabody Communications was recently recognized by Clutch as a top branding firm in Nashville for 2021. ABOUT PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS Established in 2020, Peabody Communications is a full-service creative marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee specializing in digital marketing services, web design, branding, event sponsorships, public relations, and more. For more information, please visit talktopeabody.com.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

LaunchTN spikes annual 3686 entrepreneur conference as Covid-19 Delta variant surges

Launch Tennessee has canceled its signature 3686 conference, citing the renewed spread of Covid-19. The public-private partnership, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and business creation across Tennessee, informed ticketholders of the decision on Aug. 5 and will begin processing refunds today. The 3686 Festival, named for Nashville's geographic coordinates, has become...
BusinessPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

LBMC launches Growth and Innovation practice

“I think there are very few businesses out there right now that don’t have a necessity to re-examine some of their core business tenants, because some things that we thought were true regarding our business we have found out is not the case. And I don’t think we’re alone in that," LBMC CEO Jeff Drummonds said.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Bizspotlight

NASHVILLE, TENN., (August 2, 2021): The streets of downtown Nashville will come alive for three days with the sounds of music, food, and racing for the first-ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, scheduled for August 6-8, 2021. NashComm, Nashville’s Motorola Service Elite Specialist, is thrilled to announce that they have signed a three-year agreement with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the “Official Communications” partner providing two-way communications to aid event staff. “Communication is of the utmost importance throughout the Grand Prix race in order to ensure the safety of the event, general public, logistics, and communication amongst staff and first responders,” says Lance Marrow, NashComm President & CEO. NashComm’s presence in the state and locally has been at the forefront of large-scale events including CMA Fest and the Iroquois Steeplechase, in addition to servicing the state, local, and federal markets for public safety and national security interoperability. Marrow adds, “As a local business, we take pride in the opportunity to support our city with the best-in-class technology and equipment.” For more information regarding NashComm’s services, please visit nashvillecomm.com. ABOUT NASHVILLE COMMUNICATIONS (NASHCOMM) Nashville Communications specializes in Motorola® portable and mobile two-way radio products and systems. As a Motorola Service Elite Specialist, NashComm offers best in class installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services to their customers. NashComm has served Middle Tennessee’s wireless community since 1983. The company has three locations; the corporate office located in Nashville, along with offices in Murfreesboro and Cookeville. ABOUT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, SRO GT America, Trans Am and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks racing series. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.

