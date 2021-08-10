ANNA Stay: A Cozy Modern Cabin That Opens to the Elements

I think we can all agree that the last year has been crazy and disorienting. As time passes, we’re gaining our footing and slowly piecing our lives back together, much like “sewing” things back into place, a patch at a time. Those thoughts are what inspired Brooklyn-based dog bed brand LAY LO to create the ReMade Collection. Now, you may remember LAY LO from previous launches, but did you know they were one of the first brands to join the Design Milk Shop? It’s because we’re big fans of their stylish dog beds and that feeling has only grown over the years. The ReMade Collection is their initiative where they partner with artists to reimagine new dog bed covers made from deadstock fabric used in their previous collections. The first partnership is with LA-based textile designer, Warren Aldrich, who’s known for his keen sense of pattern, color and hand-loomed fabrics.