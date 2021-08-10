ANNA Stay: A Cozy Modern Cabin That Opens to the Elements

IKEA’s efforts to design everything for the home have manifested in a variety of products that extend well beyond the usual BILLY bookcase or MALM dresser, including several smart home devices and wireless audio speakers in the last few years (most recently, a wall art inspired SYMFONISK.) Another category they’ve boldly entered is in the air purifier category, first with the handsomely designed and affordable FÖRNUFTIG air purifier. Their follow-up takes a more IKEA-ish approach, integrating and disguising an air purifier within the form of a side table. Slated for an October release, the STARKVIND air purifier is outfitted with a 3-filter system: the first a pre-filter designed to capture the largest of particles such as hair and dust, a secondary filter engineered to remove approximately 99.5% of smaller allergy-inducing airborne PM2.5 particles such as dust and pollen, and the third, an odor-absorbing filter capable of sucking up gaseous pollutants such as formaldehyde and other VOCs.
