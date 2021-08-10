Cancel
ANNA Stay: A Cozy Modern Cabin That Opens to the Elements

By Caroline Williamson
Design Milk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter building a garden shed for his mom, Dutch designer Caspar Schols has further developed the design to create the ANNA Stay cabin. It’s not your average cabin, though, as it has a moveable wooden structure that opens it up to the elements. The unique design allows the occupant to live with nature instead of blocking it out.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

#Design#Heating System#Weather#Glass#Dutch
