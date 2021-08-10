What It Means When Whole Foods Employees Are 'Voted In'

Different companies have unique models of hiring and working with new people within their businesses. For instance, some places put their new hires through several rounds of interviews, while others prefer to give new employees a trial period to see if it's a good fit. There have been a few articles and comments made about Whole Foods' new hire structure, with words like "voted in" being tossed around. It's giving us major "Survivor" vibes, but what does it really mean to be voted in or voted out of the Whole Foods company as an employee?