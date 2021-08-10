Cancel
Cravings, Trojan Motorsports have top merchant exhibits at fair

Monroe Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCravings, a sweets and dessert shop in downtown Monroe that closed in 2020, made a triumphant return to the Monroe County Fair last week. The popular eatery was picked by judges to have the best indoor exhibit at the fair. The business, which occupied two booth spaces inside the First Merchants Bank Expo Center, received a trophy and banner for its sweets’ display in the southeast corner of the sprawling center.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Albrings have top two 4-H hogs at fair

Little Ashton Albring and his older brother, Xavier, were so disappointed a year ago when their parents had to tell them the Monroe County Fair was canceled and they couldn’t show pigs in 4-H for the first time. But both of them came to this year’s fair and showed their...
Lambertville, MIMonroe Evening News

Linn, Fisher are top 4-H showmen of large, small animals at fair

Sydney Linn of Carleton and Brandon Fisher of Lambertville were crowned the best showmen of 4-H large animals and small animals, respectively, at the Monroe County Fair last week. Both youths went home from the fair with huge trophies to keep as a keepsake for winning the showmanship sweepstakes in...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Vendors have a good year at fair

Carbon County Fair is in full swing, fair President Bob Silliman said attendance records have been set throughout the week. And vendors, selling everything from smoked dog bones to CBD oil, said the sales were never better. Pet Treat Haven Empire of Brodheadsville decided to try the Carbon County Fair...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Monroe native designs, paints mural for local business

A hand-painted mural now adorns the side wall of Cakes by Stephanie in downtown Monroe. Presley Bergmooser, 19, a Monroe native, designed and painted the mural that reads “Life is short, make it sweet.” The saying is displayed on blue banners above a cupcake and the classic flower decorated cake that is a part of the Cakes by Stephanie logo.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Domestic Arts Dept. prepares for 2021 Fair exhibit

DARKE COUNTY — The Domestic Arts Department is preparing for the 2021 exhibit at the Great Darke County Fair. Some new categories this year include a tweener quilt, knit adult vest, sewn placemats, original design needle-craft, miniature arts and leather arts. There are 189 categories of quilting, sewing, knitting, crochet, embroidery, home sewing, needle-craft, miscellaneous crafts, ceramics, gourds and wood projects.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit chain Asian Corned Beef closes multiple restaurants

It looks like local fast-food chain Asian Corned Beef, like many restaurants, wasn't able to escape the pandemic unscathed. The company had expanded rapidly in recent years, with eight Detroit locations as of a 2019 Metro Times cover story. But according to ACB's website, now only three remain — the original location at 13360 Wyoming Ave., 14820 W. Seven Mile Rd., and 13240 Gratiot Ave.
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Fair's top market lambs net $2,200

It took exactly one hour to sell 74 lambs at the Huntingdon County Fair Friday, which was less the 97 lambs that were sold in 2019. Despite the lower number, the lamb sale unofficially totaled $49,900, which is $1,000 less than the $50,879 sold in 2019. This year’s buyback price...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Under His Wings Quilt Ministry returns to live quilt show

After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, Under His Wings Quilt Ministry returns to Bedford Branch Library this September for its third annual quilting show. About 60 quilts made by the ministry's members will be viewable all month long inside the library. The quilts will then be donated to the Catherine Cobb Safe House in Adrian, and the Sunrise House in Monroe, to go to survivors of domestic violence.
Monroe Evening News

Register for conservation field day at Matthes Evergreen Farm

Bryan Rogers, director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Monroe, and Caleb Matthes, a local grain producer and well versed on retrofitted equipment (Y-drops), are among the guest speakers at a conservation and demonstration field day Sept. 1 at the Matthes Evergreen Farm in Ida. The entire family is...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Monroe Knights earn Star Award

Monroe County 1266, Knights of Columbus of Monroe was awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils. “The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities,” said K of C.
Flat Rock, MIMonroe Evening News

Flat Rock CSO to resume meetings in September

FLAT ROCK — The Flat Rock Community Service Organization (CSO) will meet for the first time since 2020 Sept. 9 at First Congregational Church in Flat Rock. The organization has not met since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the organization will gather at 12:30 p.m. for a luncheon provided by volunteers in the lower level of the church, 26250 E. Huron River Dr. The business meeting will follow at 1.
Troy, MIPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Troy

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Troy MI review and menu info. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a high end restaurant located in Troy, Michigan on Big Beaver Rd. I celebrated an anniversary recently. Despite rave reviews, I had never been to Ruth’s Chris steakhouse in Troy yet, and figured it would be a good option for a great dinner and a review.
Food & Drinksyourislandnews.com

ALWAYS CRAVING SUGAR?

We all know that one family member or friend who seems to always be craving their favorite sugary drink or snack. While having a craving for soda or sweet tea is normal, one that is constant should raise the alarm for a much more serious health issue. Q: I’ve been...
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

'Most challenging, rewarding' fair week -- fair manager says

A nearly rain-free week and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped make for a rather smooth and productive Monroe County Fair last week. Rain was not a factor and the lack of restrictions helped open up the fair to thousands of visitors again, just like in the days before the coronavirus, said Fair Manager Darryl Diamond.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Detroit grandmother sells home-cooked meals from pink food stand on front lawn

There are many independent chefs and food purveyors operating in unusual ways in Detroit, selling ribs and wings directly from roadside barbecue pits or chips and pop from their front lawns. The Free Press (paywalled) this week highlights a Detroit grandmother, known to neighbors as "Miss Doris," who sells $5 home-cooked meals from a little pink food trailer in front of her west-side home.
Lynden, WAlyndentribune.com

FARMING FOR LIFE: Fair to open long-awaited Ag exhibit on Aug. 12

LYNDEN — Farming for Life isn’t a museum. It’s an interactive experience. David Lackey, the man who designed the newest exhibit at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, said that Farming for Life “comes to life in an engaging and educational fashion” each time you get your hands on an exhibit.
Jackson, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Toby Keith Dined at This Jackson Gem Before the Fair

We all have one or two favorite local restaurants we think everyone should try at least once. If you ran into a celebrity on the street and they asked you where they should grab a bite to eat, where would you recommend going?. Because one of our favorite country artists...

