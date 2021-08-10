Cancel
Elko County, NV

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Elko County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for southwest Elko county for elevated particulate matter levels. These levels are anticipated to be orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups in effect until 9 AM PDT Wednesday. Particulate matter levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. For additional information, please visit the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Nevada. Please note: These data are preliminary and have not been validated. Data is provided as a service from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and are not intended to replace medical advice. If you have questions about your health, please contact your local health department and/or your health care provider.

alerts.weather.gov

Trinity County, CAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until 11 AM PDT Sunday. Hazardous air quality conditions currently in the Weaverville, Lewiston, Junction City, Douglas City, Trinity Center and nearby communities in Trinity County is expected to continue through Sunday. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 127 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Dateland to 10 miles north of Tyson, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk, Roll and Hyder. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 40 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CALHOUN AND EASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain has fallen across portions of central and northwest Calhoun County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Derma, Pittsboro, Banner, Big Creek, Skuna, Ellard, Shepherd, Benwood, Bounds, Tyson, Pine Valley, Retreat, Spearman, Gums, Sarepta and Bryant. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mcdowell County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McDowell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL COUNTY Rainfall rates continue to diminish across McDowell County this evening. Water levels are receding and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Continue to watch out for deep ponding of water in low-lying areas through the evening hours.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 542 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southwest of Colorado City, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Mohave County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeast Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Yuma County through 800 PM MST At 719 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 37 miles southwest of Ajo, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 00:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Light to moderate rain will continue into this evening. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but minor flows in washes may continue for a few more hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 00:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 30 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Sunday afternoon until Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 00:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN DORCHESTER COUNTY At 1037 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Taylors Island, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Secretary, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, East New Market, Church Creek, Madison, Taylors Island, Woolford, Hudson, Linkwood and Lloyds. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dewey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dewey County through 900 PM MDT At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Oahe, or 29 miles west of Gettysburg, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Dewey County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 00:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Interior TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Western Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Cheyenne County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEYENNE...SOUTHEASTERN KIMBALL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened or moved out of moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.
Garden County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garden THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARDEN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Garden and central Deuel Counties.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 800 PM MST At 717 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Hickiwan, or 20 miles northeast of Ajo, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lincoln County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland West Central Calvert County in southern Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waldorf... Prince Frederick Breezy Point... Saint Charles Huntingtown... Hughesville Baden... Aquasco Bryantown... Eagle Harbor Barstow... Dares Beach FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

