I’m on multiple vacations so thanks to those who submitted questions to make things easy on me. Here we go. The million dollar question. I would love this to be true, but with the team capped out, Hextall hesitant to use futures, and a lot of the player movement around the league already over I think I’m leaning false. If this does turn out to be false people who follow the Flyers will be on solid footing to say we told you so. Things like this aren’t overly encouraging especially since the Penguins big offseason thing to do was improve the goaltending.