Penguins Tickets On Sale Wednesday, 10 a.m.; Get Them Here
Single-game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021-22 hockey season will go on sale Wednesday, August 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The on-sale will include two pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. Fans will have plenty of chances to see the team early in the season as eight of the Penguins’ first 10 games will be played at PPG Paints Arena, beginning with the highly-anticipated home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 16.pittsburghhockeynow.com
