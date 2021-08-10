Penguins Tickets On Sale Wednesday, 10 a.m.; Get Them Here

Pittsburgh Penguins great and future hall of famer Jaromir Jagr knows his game is not even remotely close to what it used to be when he dazzled fans at The Igloo. After 1,733 games and 24 seasons in the NHL, plus 407 more games in the KHL, and Czech and Czech 2 leagues, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion is hanging on by a thread and playing for a legacy. The value of the Pittsburgh Penguins is climbing, while the value of the Vegas Golden Knight could drop like a stone. Evander Kane is in the NHL trade rumors and we look at the top players whose trade rumors fell through.