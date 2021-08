The Cardano price has risen above the $ 2 mark. Cardano is now the third largest cryptocurrency (measured by market capitalization) shortly before the smart contract launch. Cardano’s market capitalization now exceeds that of Tether. Cardano is now the third largest market capitalization cryptocurrency. The Cardano price is now over $ 2 and market cap is at $ 63.88 billion. In the past 24 hours the price has increased by 12%. Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency (market capitalization: approx. 871 billion US dollars). Ethereum ranks second with a market capitalization of approximately $ 377 billion. Tether (with approx. 63 billion US dollars) and the Binance Coin (BNB) (approx. 61 billion US dollars) occupy fourth and fifth place.