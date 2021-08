As I begin to sift through the 2021 Detroit Red Wings roster, I can’t help but wonder who will be wearing the letters for the organization throughout the new season. Of course, Dylan Larkin will continue to captain the group, but with Luke Glendening signing a two-year deal with the Dallas Stars in free agency. Plus, Frans Nielsen is anything but a shoo-in to make the opening night roster. It leaves both alternates up for grabs.