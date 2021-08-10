Doeffinger returns to ‘Hot Summer Nights’
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This week’s featured performer for the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series is fan favorite, Paul Doeffinger. Doeffinger, a well known singer-songwriter, will take the stage on Thursday at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. There will be food available from Lorobi’s Pizza (Downtown) and a cash bar. Admission to the concert is $5 per person and FAC members get in free.www.mydailyregister.com
