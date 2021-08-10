Doeffinger returns to ‘Hot Summer Nights’

Summer Nights in Hillside is a very interesting event to attend. With the best combination of food, music, and entertainment. When you get to the concert you are greeted with numerous police officers, soldiers and other members of the U.S. armed forces. The police officers are for safety, and the army soldiers are there for promotional purposes. After you leave the parking area you see multiple booths in the marketplace area followed by the gigantic stage where the band plays. The booths for food are on the other side of the stage, and the car show is towards the back area. They also have booths dedicated to COVID-19 testing. Summer Nights in Hillside occurs every Tuesday night until August 31 in the Hillside Commons.