Township voters voted to renew and slightly reduce the Ann Arbor Charter Township Public Safety Millage by an overwhelming margin. The question on the August 3 Special Election ballot passed with almost 92% of voters approving (614 to 56). The vote means the millage which was previously at 3.98 mills, can now be levied up to 3.9437 mills for another five years (2022 through 2026). The millage covers police and fire protection services for the Township. Official election results can be found here.