ANNETTE: Sympathy For The Abyss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon and Russell Mael, the enigmatic oddball brothers better known as Sparks, have been recording music together for more than half a century, yet 2021 might be one of the biggest years of their lengthy careers. First came The Sparks Brothers, the documentary-slash-love letter directed by lifelong superfan Edgar Wright that chronicles how “your favorite band’s favorite band” has continued to reinvent themselves into their seventies. One of the best things about The Sparks Brothers is the way it channels the quirkiness of the titular duo in every aspect of its production, from the bombastic opening anthem announcing the film to the tongue-in-cheek captions on most of the talking heads to the closing scene in which the Maels declare a bunch of unlikely (or are they?) statements about themselves. How better to summarize the tone of the film, and the band themselves, than the moment in which Wright asks the Maels, “Are you a real band?” to which Ron Mael firmly responds, “Next question.”

'Annette' At The Avon

Here is the cinematic bookend to “The Sparks Brothers” documentary, the tale of the unusual career of musicians Ron and Russell Mael, a.k.a. Sparks. In that charming film, reference is made to their latest project, a movie: “Annette” is that movie. And a strange looking beast it is (the Avon ran the trailer when screening the documentary). But A.O. Scott of the New York Times loves it:
The Strange, Quirky Charm of the Musical 'Annette'

It’s been a good summer for Sparks. The complicated career of the musical duo, singer Russell Mael and keyboardist Ron Mae, was clarified, in many of its twisting turns by the documentary The Sparks Brothers. Now comes Annette, the duo’s musical, developed with French director Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver as bad-boy comedian Henry McHenry and Marion Cotillard as opera soprano Ann Defransnoux.
Trailers : Kate, Annette, Don't Breathe

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. On Netflix September 10. Annette. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian...
Indie Focus: music and melodrama in 'Annette'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. The ongoing saga of the future of the Golden Globe awards perhaps began a new chapter this week as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. voted for new bylaws intended to revamp the organization and restore its damaged credibility.
'Annette' tests your limits for the bizarre

Adam Driver raging, singing Sparks songs and owning the screen is the highlight of “Annette,” though everything else is just way too strange to come together. Directed by French director Leos Carax (“Holy Motors”), the musical is impressively ambitious with its wild tale of an imploding LA celebrity couple and their preternaturally talented daughter. (Imagine “A Star Is Born” but with singing during sex and puppet kids.) “Annette” attempts to be an avant-garde rock opera, a farce about modern star culture and a tragic family drama all in one bizarre, head-scratching concoction, and not even a revved-up Driver or songs by the cult art-pop group Sparks can lift the film to its lofty aims.
Rihanna nearly made Annette cameo

Rihanna nearly starred in 'Annette'. Leos Carax, the movie's director, has revealed the superstar singer was wanted for a cameo in the motion picture, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. He told USA Today: "It was a small part written specifically for her. "She was supposed to play Rihanna."
Adam Driver stars in 'Annette,' a darkly strange musical

A film guaranteed to destroy all memories of the musical “The Prom,” director Leos Carax’s “Annette” proved a sensation at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. This was for many reasons, one being a scene where Adam Driver’s character, a lacerating stand-up comic/performance artist, sings a lyric or two of a song while his head is between the legs of his opera star wife, played by Marion Cotillard.
Rihanna almost played herself in 'Annette'

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Rihanna nearly had a role opposite a puppet in the movie musical 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that hit theatres on Friday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Director Leos Carax told a news outlet that there was a small role...
Sparks continue their renaissance with the soundtrack for Annette

This is the first time I’ve reviewed a soundtrack without seeing the movie, but a good soundtrack should stand on its own. And in the case of Annette (which comes out August 6), the soundtrack was created by Sparks—a band I’ve loved since I was a young lad—so I was more than up for the challenge. Formed as Halfnelson in 1968 by California brothers Ron and Russell Mael and renamed in 1972, Sparks have served as a constant source of inspiration. They’ve stuck to their unique, off-kilter brand of witty, literate, avant-garde glam pop while constantly reinventing themselves. The sheer impossibility of pigeonholing them is just one reason they’re so beloved. The Mael brothers are currently having a rennaisance, evidenced in part by the documentary The Sparks Brothers, released in June. I more or less wept throughout the movie, but I also learned that they’d always been obsessed with art films and nearly worked with the legendary Jacques Tati on a motion picture project. So when the Mael brothers slipped an in-progress concept album to French director Leos Carax (a major Sparks fan), they were delighted that he responded by asking to work with them to turn it into a film musical. The stars of Annette include Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, and Simon Helberg, who each lend their vocals to songs about the lives of their characters.
Ron and Russell Mael: "Annette"

A grand rock opera about life, love, and death, the new film "Annette" — starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard — was written and composed by influential art pop duo Sparks, the creators of the Bookworm theme song. Brothers Ron and Russell Mael discuss the small and significant differences between their original material and the final product that became the film. They say that director Leos Carax did an amazing job at rendering their imagination. "Annette" marks a new beginning to the decades-long career of the Sparks brothers, but the past is not lost.
THE CARD COUNTER Trailer

You can’t outsmart the past in The Card Counter, the latest from writer/director Paul Schrader. William isn’t living a glamorous life, but it’s better than where he’s been. The skill he’s developed for counting cards lets him scrape by, and a fortuitous meeting with a woman willing to invest in his particular skill has things going in a promising direction. Then a young man turns up who brings his troubled past to the surface with promises of revenge, and William must decide whether to take the bait or steer them both towards something better.
André Benjamin Joins the Cast of Noah Baumbach's White Noise

Production is underway in and around the Cleveland area for Noah Baumbach’s next film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel White Noise. With Adam Driver starring alongside Greta Gerwig in the reportedly $80 million Netflix production, more cast additions have come in over the summer, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, as well as Alessandro Nivola and his children May Nivola and Sam Nivola. Now, we can add another notable name to the cast.
Cuomo's ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Eminem's adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer's Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Has Kelly Clarkson Been Dating Amid Her Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.

