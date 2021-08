Attmpting to cool down a vehicle before putting children in it cost a Salina woman her SUV Thursday morning. Ashley Yoder, 34, of Salina, started her silver 2010 Dodge Journey at 10:30 a.m. Thursday while it was parked in the 300 block of N. Phillips Avenue. She told police that the vehicle has an electrical issue and that she doesn't like putting her children in a hot vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.