Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Moran votes no; $1T infrastructure bill passes the Senate

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The final vote count 69 to 30. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall voted against the measure. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt voted with the majority.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Who is right on infrastructure, Mitt Romney or Mike Lee?

All eyes in Washington this week were on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure legislation passed on Tuesday. It’s particularly interesting to us because Utah Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney have been very visible on this high-profile legislation — but on opposite sides. We explore the political intrigue.
Congress & CourtsOttumwa Courier

ROBERTS: The center out strategy of $1.2T infrastructure bill

When the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with 19 Republican votes, Sen. Rob Portman, the Ohio Republican who helped forge the compromise, proclaimed, "This process of starting from the center out has worked." Such deals and declarations were once a routine part of Senate life. Today they are...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such...
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Her Strategy to Pass the President's Agenda Through Congress

Democrats have exactly four months to solve the country’s problems before the government grinds to a halt again. Come 2022, politicians will shift into reelection mode, with some making a big show of dropping messaging bills and others making a big show of stomping all over those bills. After November, Republicans will likely gerrymander their way into Congressional majorities, which will put President Joe Biden and the Democrats on the defensive for the next few years. Then it's the 2024 presidential election season, which nobody wants to think about right now.
Congress & Courtslc.org

Schumer Tried to Sneak Voter Fraud Bill to Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Around 4:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to slip the so-called “For the People Act” to the U.S. Senate floor for debate. Referred to in the House as HR 1 and in the Senate as S 1/S 2093, this bill would increase voter fraud in any precinct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy