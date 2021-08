A Fort Lauderdale-based startup launched an online training platform to teach minority-led and women-owned small businesses how to navigate the public procurement process. GovLia Academy went live last month as a subscription-based platform for businesses to access on-demand courses and resources to increase government contracting success. This is an extension of GovLia, a free online marketplace founded in 2017 that aims to level the playing field for minority-, veteran- and women-owned small businesses to more easily secure lucrative government contracts that can help them grow.