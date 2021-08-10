Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair
Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair, age 82 of Tanglewood, died Sunday morning, August 8 at NHC Healthcare Sumner. She is survived by: children, Letitia Chambers and husband Bill of Hendersonville, Michael Blair and wife Michelle of New Middleton; siblings, Ruby Nell Million and husband Terry of Franklin, IN, Robert Cole and wife Kay of Newnan, Georgia, Billy Cole of Newnan, Georgia, Margie Cole Bass of Newnan, Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Katie Bynum and husband Clifton, Sandy Chambers and wife Lynsey, Anna Sandifer and husband Elliot, Michael Peyton Blair, Jamos Blair and wife Brianna; 6 great-grandchildren, Elijah Bynum, Lucy Bynum, Hannah Cate Chambers, Brian Blair, Isabella Blair, Gunner Blair.smithcountyinsider.com
