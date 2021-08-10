Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, TN

Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair

smithcountyinsider.com
 5 days ago

Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair, age 82 of Tanglewood, died Sunday morning, August 8 at NHC Healthcare Sumner. She is survived by: children, Letitia Chambers and husband Bill of Hendersonville, Michael Blair and wife Michelle of New Middleton; siblings, Ruby Nell Million and husband Terry of Franklin, IN, Robert Cole and wife Kay of Newnan, Georgia, Billy Cole of Newnan, Georgia, Margie Cole Bass of Newnan, Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Katie Bynum and husband Clifton, Sandy Chambers and wife Lynsey, Anna Sandifer and husband Elliot, Michael Peyton Blair, Jamos Blair and wife Brianna; 6 great-grandchildren, Elijah Bynum, Lucy Bynum, Hannah Cate Chambers, Brian Blair, Isabella Blair, Gunner Blair.

smithcountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carthage, TN
Obituaries
State
Georgia State
County
Smith County, TN
City
Carthage, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
Smith County, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Blair
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhc Healthcare Sumner#Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy