‘Love After Lockup’: Jeff Used Anissa, Begs For New Teeth And Wants Gucci

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Viewers were skeptical about Jeff Wombles from the moment he popped up on Love After Lockup. His track record with his girlfriend, Anissa Lewis did not bode well for him. Barely out of prison and the halfway house, Jeff not only has secrets but demands. He has no money but he does have secrets. Now, the forty-year-old has dreams of high-end fashion. Additionally, he is looking to improve his appearance so he’s taken to GoFundMe for assistance. Is it worth it?

