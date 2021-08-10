‘Love After Lockup’: Jeff Used Anissa, Begs For New Teeth And Wants Gucci

Since its debut in 2018, the WE TV series Love After Lockup has documented the relationships between inmates/people who have recently been released and their partners. While there have been a couple of somewhat successful stories, there have also been quite a few that will leave you scratching your head. Nicolle Bradley’s relationship with her boyfriend, Daonte, is one of the latter. The two met while Nicolle was in jail and Daonte quickly fell in love. Nicolle on the other hand, seems to have more interest in what Daonte can do for her than having a relationship with him. However, could there be more to her than what we see on the show? Of course. Keep reading to learn more about Nicolle Bradley.