‘The Smartest Kids in the World’ Will Expose the Failings of American Education

By Ian Spelling
 4 days ago
A quartet of American high school students study abroad for a year, in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education. Such was the premise of Amanda Ripley’s bestselling book, The Smartest Kids in the World: And How They Got That Way, which was released in 2013. Now there’s a documentary, The Smartest Kids in the World, which will stream on Discovery+ beginning August 16. The latest trailer just dropped, and Fatherly is here with a look at it.

