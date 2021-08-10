Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

One person killed in crash on Davis Road Monday night

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwlR9_0bNSEXC800

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a 60-year-old was killed in a solo vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Davis Road near Rossi Street. Police said the driver of a Honda CR-V was heading north on Davis when they lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

Police said the vehicle was on its side when officers arrived and the driver had to be extricated. The driver was transported to a hospital and later died of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The post One person killed in crash on Davis Road Monday night appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
628
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Salinas, CA
Accidents
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cr V#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy